Kazakh Central Election Commission registers newly elected Senate deputies

25 January 2023, 12:41
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission registered the newly-elected deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In accordance with the paragraph 1 of the Article 24 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the status of its deputies» and based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of January 24, 2023 «On the appointment of the deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan the Central Election Commission decreed the following:

To register Zhakip Assanov, Maulen Ashimbayev, Nurtore Zhussip, Lyazzat Kaltayeva, Askar Shakirov, and on the basis of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of January 24, 2023 to register Yevgeniy Bolgert, Zakirzhan Kuziyev, Nuriya Niyazova, Alisher Satvaldiyev, and Gennady Shipovskikh as the deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

All newly registered deputies as well as 20 senators elected by each region received their IDs and badges.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the Head of State had appointed a number of senators.

Five deputies of the Senate representing the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan were designated as well.


