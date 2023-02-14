Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh CEC registers Auyl party list

14 February 2023, 10:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Central Election Commission registered the party list of the Auyl People’s Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections, Kazinform reports.

«The party list includes 25 people. Of which 10 are women, people with disabilities, and youth that is 41% of all its candidates,» member of the CEC Asylbek Smagulov told the meeting. He reminded the Party won 5.29% of votes in the Majilis elections held in 2021. Consequently, the Party is excused from any paying nomination fees.

As earlier reported, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered the party list of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections set to take place on March 19.
