Kazakh CEC registers AMANAT Party for early Majilis elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Central Election Commission registered the party list of the AMANAT Party for the Majilis elections, Kazinform reports.

The party list includes 90 candidates. Of which 29 are women, young people, and persons with disabilities which is 32.2% of all candidates put on the list. The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan and authorized government bodies verified candidates for compliance with the requirements of the Constitution and Constitutional Law On Elections.

The Party won 71.09% of the votes at the Majilis elections held on January 10, 2021. Consequently, the Party is excused from paying any nomination fees.

The Party approved the list of its candidates at the extraordinary congress held on February 7. Nomination papers were sent to the CEC on February 8.

As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections in Kazakhstan will be held on March 19, 2023.



