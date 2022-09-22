Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh CEC makes public Presidential Election process
22 September 2022, 12:35

Kazakh CEC makes public Presidential Election process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov announced the early presidential election process, Kazinform reports.

Presidential candidates will be nominated between September 23 and October 11, 2022.

The qualifying procedure for presidential candidates will take place between September 23 and October 21.

The election campaign will run for 28 days from 06:00 p.m. October 21 until November 18.

November 19 in the campaign silence day.

November 20 is the voting day.

Preliminary results will be summed from November 21 to November 22. Until November 27 the election results will be announced, the President-elect will be registered.


