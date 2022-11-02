Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh CEC head, CIS IPA observers' group meet

2 November 2022, 22:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov met with a group of observers of the CIS IPA and secretary general-head of the secretariat of the IPA Council Dmitriy Kobitskiy via a videoconferencing, the CEC’s official website reads.

Abdirov told those present about the progress of preparations for the election campaign, its main stages highlighting that registration of presidential candidates concluded. The headquarters started pre-election campaigning.

In a conclusion the sides wished success in organization, holding of the elections and monitoring the elections.



Photo: www.election.gov.kz

