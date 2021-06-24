Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakh CEC chairman is under quarantine

    24 June 2021, 12:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Berik Imashev is under quarantine,» his deputy Konstantin Petrov said.

    «There are 6 members of the Central Election Commission present today at the meeting on holding direct elections of rural governors. Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Berik Imashev is under quarantine because he has been in contact with a person who has COVID-19,» he added.

    He also noted that Berik Imashev has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He was tested negative for coronavirus infection. The CEC chairman feels good, has no coronavirus symptoms. He is working from home now.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Elections
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events