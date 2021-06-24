Kazakh CEC chairman is under quarantine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Berik Imashev is under quarantine,» his deputy Konstantin Petrov said.

«There are 6 members of the Central Election Commission present today at the meeting on holding direct elections of rural governors. Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Berik Imashev is under quarantine because he has been in contact with a person who has COVID-19,» he added.

He also noted that Berik Imashev has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He was tested negative for coronavirus infection. The CEC chairman feels good, has no coronavirus symptoms. He is working from home now.



