Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh CEC Chair Abdirov holds online meeting with observers from CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

22 February 2023, 21:13
Kazakh CEC Chair Abdirov holds online meeting with observers from CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov held a meeting with a group of observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly via videoconferencing, Kazinform cites the press service of the CEC.

During an online meeting, Abdirov familiarized the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly's observers with the main stages of the election campaign for the elections to the Majilis of Parliament to be held under the new legislation.

The CEC Chairman informed the meeting's participants about the results of the party lists' registration, the draw, as well as the registration of candidates for the Majilis elected in single-member constituencies.

photo

For his part, CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Secretary General Dmitry Kobitskiy thanked for the meeting and noted that a group of observers is expected to have at least 50 people, including deputies of parliaments of the CIS countries, officials of the Secretariat of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council, as well as experts with professional knowledge in the field of electoral processes.

He also said that Vagharshak Hakobyan, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, head of the Armenia-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Group of Friendship was assigned as the coordinator of the group.

photo

As of today, 97 international observers from 11 countries and three international organizations have been accredited.


Photo: election.gov.kz
Related news
CIS Observation Mission hails parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
2023 elections: 6 political parties win Majilis seats – preliminary results
2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections: OSCE/ODIHR observation mission issues statement of preliminary findings
Теги:
Read also
Another Kazakhstani to vie in IBA Women's World Boxing Championship semis
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News