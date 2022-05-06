Kazakh CEC approves referendum time-table

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission adopted a resolution on the activities of the commissions of the republican referendum scheduled for June 5, that022, Kazinform reports.

Deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov said that the preparations plan and holding of the republican referendum are defined by the Constitutional law of Kazakhstan as of November 2, 1995 «On the republican referendum». In conformity with Article 20 the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan which performs functions of the Central Commission of the referendum, regional election commissions which perform functions of the regional commissions of the referendum, district election commissions which perform functions of the district commissions of the referendum will prepare and hold the referendum.

The compositions of the regional and district commissions of the referendum, location, and work time information should be published in mass media no less than May 15, 2022.

Agitation will start following the setting of the referendum and conclude at 00:00 on June 4, 2022. The lists of citizens eligible to take part in the republican referendum should be presented no later than May 15, 2022.

District referendum commissions should inform citizens of the time and place of the voting no later than May 25, 2022.