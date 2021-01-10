Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Kazakh CEC announces voter turnout results as of 10:00 a.m.

    10 January 2021, 10:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «11.6% of all voters included into the lists received ballot papers,» member of the Kazakh CEC Yerlan Dauylbayev told a briefing, Kazinform reports.

    According to the data represented by regional, Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent election commissions, 11.6% of all voters put on the lists received ballot papers as of 10:00 a.m. January 10, 2021. The voter turnout in Akmola region is 10.2%, 9.9% in Aktobe region, 11.3% in Almaty region, 10.3% in Atyrau region, 12.1% in East Kazakhstan, 12.8% in Zhambyl region, 17.7% in West Kazakhstan, 10.4% in Karaganda region, 11.2% in Kostanay region, 10.3% in Kyzylorda region, 8.7% in Mangistau region, 14.0% in Pavlodar region, 14.9% in North Kazakhstan, 13.3 in Turkestan region, 10.8% in Nur-Sultan, 9.7 in Almaty, 14.4% in Shymkent.

    Further information on voter turnout is to be available at 12:00 a.m., 02:00 p.m., 04:00 p.m., 06:00 p.m., 08:00 p.m. Preliminary results of voter participation is to be represented at 10:00 p.m.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Parliament Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region