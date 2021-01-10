Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh CEC announces voter turnout results as of 10:00 a.m.

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 10:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «11.6% of all voters included into the lists received ballot papers,» member of the Kazakh CEC Yerlan Dauylbayev told a briefing, Kazinform reports.

According to the data represented by regional, Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent election commissions, 11.6% of all voters put on the lists received ballot papers as of 10:00 a.m. January 10, 2021. The voter turnout in Akmola region is 10.2%, 9.9% in Aktobe region, 11.3% in Almaty region, 10.3% in Atyrau region, 12.1% in East Kazakhstan, 12.8% in Zhambyl region, 17.7% in West Kazakhstan, 10.4% in Karaganda region, 11.2% in Kostanay region, 10.3% in Kyzylorda region, 8.7% in Mangistau region, 14.0% in Pavlodar region, 14.9% in North Kazakhstan, 13.3 in Turkestan region, 10.8% in Nur-Sultan, 9.7 in Almaty, 14.4% in Shymkent.

Further information on voter turnout is to be available at 12:00 a.m., 02:00 p.m., 04:00 p.m., 06:00 p.m., 08:00 p.m. Preliminary results of voter participation is to be represented at 10:00 p.m.

Parliament   Elections   Elections in Kazakhstan   Political parties  
