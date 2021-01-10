Kazakh CEC announces preliminary voter turnout results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «63.3% of all voters included into the lists received ballot papers,» deputy chairman of the Kazakh CEC Konstantin Petrov said, Kazinform reports.

According to data represented by election commissions of the regions, cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent as of 10:00 p.m. January 10, 2021, 63.1% of all voters, put on the lists, received ballots.

He also briefed on voter participation in the elections to the Majilis and Malslkihtas of Kazakhstan in the regions. The voter turnout for parliamentary elections in Akmola region made 72.8%, 58.8% in Aktobe region, 73.5% in Almaty region, 56.4% in Atyrau region, 72.4% in East Kazakhstan, 72.2% in Zhambyl region, 62.4% in West Kazakhstan, 70.7% in Karaganda region, 71.8 % in Kostanay region, 73.9% in Kyzylorda region, 55% in Mangistau region, 71.3% in Pavlodar region, 75.5% in North Kazakhstan, 65.8% in Turkestan region, 45.1 % in Nur-Sultan, 30.3% in Almaty, 56.5% in Shymkent.

As earlier reported, voting is over in Kazakhstan.



