Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakh CEC announces preliminary voter turnout results

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 22:23
Kazakh CEC announces preliminary voter turnout results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «63.3% of all voters included into the lists received ballot papers,» deputy chairman of the Kazakh CEC Konstantin Petrov said, Kazinform reports.

According to data represented by election commissions of the regions, cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent as of 10:00 p.m. January 10, 2021, 63.1% of all voters, put on the lists, received ballots.

He also briefed on voter participation in the elections to the Majilis and Malslkihtas of Kazakhstan in the regions. The voter turnout for parliamentary elections in Akmola region made 72.8%, 58.8% in Aktobe region, 73.5% in Almaty region, 56.4% in Atyrau region, 72.4% in East Kazakhstan, 72.2% in Zhambyl region, 62.4% in West Kazakhstan, 70.7% in Karaganda region, 71.8 % in Kostanay region, 73.9% in Kyzylorda region, 55% in Mangistau region, 71.3% in Pavlodar region, 75.5% in North Kazakhstan, 65.8% in Turkestan region, 45.1 % in Nur-Sultan, 30.3% in Almaty, 56.5% in Shymkent.

As earlier reported, voting is over in Kazakhstan.


Parliament   Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Political parties  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023