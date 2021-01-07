Go to the main site
    Kazakh CEC accredits 234 observers from CIS

    7 January 2021, 18:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The CIS observation mission continues its monitoring of elections to the Kazakh Majilis, Kazinform reports.

    On January 4-5 the long-term observers from CIS got familiarized with preparations for parliamentary elections in Akmola and Karaganda regions. The members of the headquarters met with heads of regional election commissions of Akmola and Karaganda regions, visited district election committees in Kokshetau and Karaganda.

    On January 6 the long-term observers held a meeting with Prosecutor-General’s Office executives via a videoconferencing.

    The Kazakh Central Election Commission accredited 234 observers from CIS member states, CIS IPA, Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, CSTO PA, CIS Executive Committee.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

