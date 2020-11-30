Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital unveils new eco school

    30 November 2020, 15:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new three-storey school opened its doors in Nur-Sultan on the eve of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, the Mayor’s Instagram reads.

    The school will teach eco culture classes, hold various seminars on right solid waste sorting, environmental friendliness, etc. There will be a school garden to let children grow plants and learn how to appreciate other people’s work.

    Notably, 6 schools were built in Nur-Sultan last year , this year 12 schools will be unveiled totally by the year-end.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

