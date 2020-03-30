Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakh capital toughens state of emergency rules

    30 March 2020, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital has stepped up quarantine regulations starting from 00:00 March 30, 2020 amid the coronavirus spread fears.

    The new rules restrict people’s movement except when buying groceries or medicine, or going to work, close places of public gathering (parks, squares, streets, playgrounds, etc.), suspend public transport service, ban people’s gathering in the streets or other public places of more than three people (but for family members), ban movement of unaccompanied minors. The city suspended bus service until to April 6, 2020.

    As of 00:20 March 30 the number of coronavirus infection cases rose to 284, 167 of which were registered in Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year