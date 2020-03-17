Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital toughens disinfection to fight coronavirus

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 March 2020, 17:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital stepped up cleansing and disinfection measures at the airport, railway stations, social facilities, markets, shopping malls and place of mass gathering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, the city administration’s press service reports.

Airports and railways disinfect thoroughly all registration and waiting areas, telescopic walkways, luggage space, security checks, flights of steps, doors, etc.

The staff is provided with medical face masks, sanitizers and other disinfectant agents.

The health authorities urge all people to wash hands, disinfect computers, avoid social contacts and people who fell ill and have flu symptoms, to stay at home and not to visit places of mass gathering.


