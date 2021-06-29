Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakh capital to toughen COVID-19 quarantine

    29 June 2021, 21:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan «On toughening restrictive and quarantine regulations in the city» was issued, Kazinform reports.

    The chief sanitary doctor bans any mass cultural events indoors, but for online events, suspends operations of all outdoor rides in the parks. Cinema halls, theatres participating in the Ashyq project are allowed to work with 30% of seats occupied on weekdays and weekends from 10:00 a.m. until 00:00. All sanitary requirements should be strictly observed.

    The new decree takes effect at 00:00 July 2, 2021.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II