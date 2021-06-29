Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to toughen COVID-19 quarantine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 June 2021, 21:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan «On toughening restrictive and quarantine regulations in the city» was issued, Kazinform reports.

The chief sanitary doctor bans any mass cultural events indoors, but for online events, suspends operations of all outdoor rides in the parks. Cinema halls, theatres participating in the Ashyq project are allowed to work with 30% of seats occupied on weekdays and weekends from 10:00 a.m. until 00:00. All sanitary requirements should be strictly observed.

The new decree takes effect at 00:00 July 2, 2021.


