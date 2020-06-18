Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to suspend public transport service

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 June 2020, 17:00
Kazakh capital to suspend public transport service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The public transport service will be suspended on June 20-21 (Saturday-Sunday) in Nur-Sultan due worsening of the epidemiological situation and surge in coronavirus cases, the official website of the city administration reads.

Buses will be disinfected to start running on June 22 (Monday). Besides, all the public places such as parks, squares, the riverwalk and other places of public gathering will be closed down in the city. Only groceries will work over the weekend ahead.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan has imposed additional quarantine restrictions for June 20-21.


