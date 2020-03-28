Kazakh capital to suspend bus service from March 30 to April 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh capital to suspend bus service from March 30 to April 5,» Mayor Altai Kulginov told addressing the people of Nur-Sultan.

He stressed that the number of coronavirus infection cases keeps on growing. The country reported the first coronavirus death.

The Mayor extended his deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the woman who died from coronavirus.

The public transport service throughout Nur-Sultan will be suspended from March 30 to April 5. The bus depot staff will be monitored.



