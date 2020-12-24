Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to re-open cinemas Dec 26

    24 December 2020, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the decree of chief sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva movie theatres will re-open on December 26 with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules, the city administration’s press service reports.

    It is allowed to work with 30% of seats occupied from 10:00 a.m. until 00:00. In case of violation of quarantine restrictions their operations will be suspended.

    Besides, on the eve of the holidays restaurants, cafes, bars and canteens will work until 00:00. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also allowed to work all around the clock starting from December 25.

    It is still prohibited to hold mass sports events, New Year parties, etc.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

