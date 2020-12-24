Kazakh capital to re-open cinemas Dec 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the decree of chief sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva movie theatres will re-open on December 26 with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules, the city administration’s press service reports.

It is allowed to work with 30% of seats occupied from 10:00 a.m. until 00:00. In case of violation of quarantine restrictions their operations will be suspended.

Besides, on the eve of the holidays restaurants, cafes, bars and canteens will work until 00:00. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also allowed to work all around the clock starting from December 25.

It is still prohibited to hold mass sports events, New Year parties, etc.



