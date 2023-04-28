Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakh capital to plant over 3,000 trees

    28 April 2023, 12:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 3,500 trees were planted since the beginning of the clean-up campaign started in the Kazakh capital in early April, Kazinform cites the city administration’s press service.

    The Zhasyl Astana (Green Astana) ecological campaign is underway in the city between April 8 and May 6. Over 800 tons of waste was gathered across the city so far. Over 4 million square meters of parks and squares were cleaned up. Some 15,000 people and 400 enterprises and organizations in Astana joined the clean-up campaign.

    This Saturday, April 29, the city plans to plant over 3,000 trees. Notably, this year targets to plant one million trees across the city.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Breaching climate goals could be ‘disastrous’, UN chief warns
    Almaty to grow flowers on 185,00 sq m this year
    Head of State takes part in city clean-up in Kazakh capital
    Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region