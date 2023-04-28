Kazakh capital to plant over 3,000 trees

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 3,500 trees were planted since the beginning of the clean-up campaign started in the Kazakh capital in early April, Kazinform cites the city administration’s press service.

The Zhasyl Astana (Green Astana) ecological campaign is underway in the city between April 8 and May 6. Over 800 tons of waste was gathered across the city so far. Over 4 million square meters of parks and squares were cleaned up. Some 15,000 people and 400 enterprises and organizations in Astana joined the clean-up campaign.

This Saturday, April 29, the city plans to plant over 3,000 trees. Notably, this year targets to plant one million trees across the city.