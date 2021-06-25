Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakh capital to plant Alley of Journalists

    25 June 2021, 15:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva congratulated mass media workers on the professional holiday and told about the plans to plant an Alley of Journalists in Nur-Sultan, the Minister’s Facebook account reads.

    She noted that the Information and Social Development Ministry paying a tribute to the merits of journalists plans to open the Alley of Journalists in Nur-Sultan. It is expected to become a favorite sport for leisure and commutation, and a place for inspiration and creative ideas. The trees will be planted in the autumn. Besides, there will be trees planted in the memory of the late journalists.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Mass media Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet