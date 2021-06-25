Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to plant Alley of Journalists

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 June 2021, 15:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva congratulated mass media workers on the professional holiday and told about the plans to plant an Alley of Journalists in Nur-Sultan, the Minister’s Facebook account reads.

She noted that the Information and Social Development Ministry paying a tribute to the merits of journalists plans to open the Alley of Journalists in Nur-Sultan. It is expected to become a favorite sport for leisure and commutation, and a place for inspiration and creative ideas. The trees will be planted in the autumn. Besides, there will be trees planted in the memory of the late journalists.


