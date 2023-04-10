Kazakh capital to plant 1 mln trees and bushes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year the capital city of Kazakhstan plans to plant one million trees and bushes. Of which 500,000 will be planted across the city, and the rest in the city’s greenbelt, Kazinform learnt from the city administration’s official website.

At the meeting on the city development, the Head of State instructed to turn Astana into a garden city within five years and to plant more perennial plants. The Zhasyl Astana tree planting and clean-up campaign kicked off in Astana.

Trees were planted along Abylai Khan Avenue, Kazhymukan, Petrov, Bolekpayev, and Baltaly Streets, etc.

Threes will be planted throughout the city to improve ecology, create more recreation areas, and softens climatic conditions. For the past five years, the city planted over 2.6 million trees. Above 555 tons of waste were collected in the parks and squares of the city covering above 2.5 million square meters. More than 11,000 people, over 200 organizations and enterprises, and small and medium-sized businesses took part in the large-scale environmental campaign.