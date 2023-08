Kazakh capital to open 15 educational facilities more

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new Palace of Schoolchildren opened its doors in Astana. Besides, 15 extended education facilities will be built in the future, Astana education department head Kassymkhan Sengaziyev said.

Up to 700 children may attend the classes and sections at the Palace of Schoolchildren at once.

Five of them will be constructed in 2024. The building plot has already been allotted.