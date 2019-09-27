Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to mark International Music Day

    27 September 2019, 21:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In October, the Astana Opera Chamber Hall, will offer music lovers, including even the youngest listeners a rich program of exciting concerts.

    On the International Music Day, October 1, at 19.00, an exciting program of Antonio Vivaldi’s works will open a new series of symphonic concerts Creators of Eternal Values.

    The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov. The musical evening will also feature the opera house’s Principal Soloist Honoured Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova (soprano), Batyrzhan Smakov (countertenor), Soloist and Concertmaster of the Astana Opera Orchestra Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, Madeniyet Kairatkeri Aisulu Baikenova, Madina Kapeu (violins), Asset Neldybayev (bassoon), Damilya Makhpirova, Nurgul Saparova (oboes). Perseo’s aria «Sovvente il sole» from the opera Andromeda Liberata will be performed in Kazakhstan for the first time.

    The program also includes Irene’s aria «Sposa, son disprezzata» from the opera Bajazet and Costanza’s aria «Agitata da due venti» from the opera Griselda, the cycle Le Quattro Stagioni, Concerto for Two Violins, Concerto for Two Oboes and a Bassoon Concerto. The Host is Madeniyet Kairatkeri Marzhan Zhakenov, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Culture Nur-Sultan
