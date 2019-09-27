Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakh capital to mark International Music Day

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 September 2019, 21:13
Kazakh capital to mark International Music Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In October, the Astana Opera Chamber Hall, will offer music lovers, including even the youngest listeners a rich program of exciting concerts.

On the International Music Day, October 1, at 19.00, an exciting program of Antonio Vivaldi’s works will open a new series of symphonic concerts Creators of Eternal Values.

The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov. The musical evening will also feature the opera house’s Principal Soloist Honoured Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova (soprano), Batyrzhan Smakov (countertenor), Soloist and Concertmaster of the Astana Opera Orchestra Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, Madeniyet Kairatkeri Aisulu Baikenova, Madina Kapeu (violins), Asset Neldybayev (bassoon), Damilya Makhpirova, Nurgul Saparova (oboes). Perseo’s aria «Sovvente il sole» from the opera Andromeda Liberata will be performed in Kazakhstan for the first time.

photo

The program also includes Irene’s aria «Sposa, son disprezzata» from the opera Bajazet and Costanza’s aria «Agitata da due venti» from the opera Griselda, the cycle Le Quattro Stagioni, Concerto for Two Violins, Concerto for Two Oboes and a Bassoon Concerto. The Host is Madeniyet Kairatkeri Marzhan Zhakenov, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

For more details visit

Culture   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region