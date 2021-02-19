Kazakh capital to launch 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign will start on February 22 in Nur-Sultan,» deputy head of the city healthcare department Aliya Rustemova told an online briefing.

The vaccination with Sputnik V is underway in the Kazakh capital city. Sputnik V consists of two slightly different versions of the vaccine for the first and second dose, they are administered three weeks apart.

She also added the next vaccine delivery is expected at the close of February. As soon the vaccine arrives the vaccination of teachers, law enforcement agencies, people with chronic illnesses and others will begin by stages. Vaccination rooms were opened at the primary healthcare facilities. All those vaccinated should stay within 30 minutes at special spaces keeping social distancing.

As earlier reported, 1,980 out of 6,300 subject to vaccination have already got shots in Nur-Sultan.

Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1. Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on December 21, 2020. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3 rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.