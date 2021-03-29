Kazakh capital to introduce tougher curbs amid rising COVID infections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, will impose stricter curbs in an effort to halt growth of new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city administration.

Chief state sanitary officer of the city Sarkhat Beisenov announced the new tougher curbs will be introduced amid the unstable epidemiological situation starting Tuesday (March 30).

According to the new tougher restrictions, working hours of cafes, restaurants, shopping malls and shopping centers will be limited on weekdays. Moreover, the shopping malls and food outlets will not receive visitors on weekends.

All schoolchildren and students will switch to distant learning mode, except for Grade 9, 11 (12) students.

The Kazakh capital has remained in the ‘red zone’ since March 10. Over 300 fresh infections are registered in the city on average on a daily basis. Residents and guests of the capital are highly recommended to observe the quarantine restrictions.



