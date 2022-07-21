Go to the main site
    • Kazakh capital to introduce COVID-19 curbs from July 23

    21 July 2022 20:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 curbs are set to be in place in the Kazakh capital starting from July 23 as the city entered the «yellow» zone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The corresponding order was issued by the chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city.

    The order obliges the wearing of masks in places of mass gathering as well as in public transport, except for children under 5 and while eating out.

    According to it, it is banned to hold offline meetings with a number of attendees over 10 people. Pregnant women, workers who should not get a COVID-19 vaccine because of health issues and those came into contact with a COVID-19 infected should switch to remote work.

    Holding mixed events among groups and classes in education facilities is not permitted under the order.

    It also requires conducting awareness-raising work on timely vaccination and revaccination against COVID-19, carrying out disinfection measures, ensuring proper work of ventilation and air conditioning systems in crowded places, including public transport.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

