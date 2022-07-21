Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to introduce COVID-19 curbs from July 23
21 July 2022 20:35

Kazakh capital to introduce COVID-19 curbs from July 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 curbs are set to be in place in the Kazakh capital starting from July 23 as the city entered the «yellow» zone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The corresponding order was issued by the chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city.

The order obliges the wearing of masks in places of mass gathering as well as in public transport, except for children under 5 and while eating out.

According to it, it is banned to hold offline meetings with a number of attendees over 10 people. Pregnant women, workers who should not get a COVID-19 vaccine because of health issues and those came into contact with a COVID-19 infected should switch to remote work.

Holding mixed events among groups and classes in education facilities is not permitted under the order.

It also requires conducting awareness-raising work on timely vaccination and revaccination against COVID-19, carrying out disinfection measures, ensuring proper work of ventilation and air conditioning systems in crowded places, including public transport.




Related news
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive