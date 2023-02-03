Kazakh capital to host Tartyl Fest grand finale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One February 18 Astana will play a host to the grand finale of the Tartyl Fest National Pull-Up Tournament, Kazinform reports.

It is organized by the DARA talents support foundation under the Kazakh President. The project is initiated by well-known Kazakhstani producer Nurlan Koyanbayev. Aitym Zhakupov, the street workout record holder, is the brand ambassador of the project.

The grand finale will bring together 170 best athletes aged 14-51 years old.

Last year the pull-up tournaments were held in 20 cities of Kazakhstan in nine weight categories. Evgeniy Nam of Taraz, aged 33, broke the record pulling up for 50 times.

More than 7,000 Kazakhstanis from all over the country took part in the Tartyl Fest at large.

Nurlan Koyanbayev notes the importance of the republican tournament. It is the country’s first project organized by the DARA Fund which becomes popular and becomes a successful example of realization of the tasks set by the Head of State in order to develop mass sports.

The grand finale will take place on February 18, 2023 at the Congress Centre in the territory of EXPO at 12:00. It will be broadcast live on Jibek Joly TV Channel.

The total prize money for the grand finale is 54 million tenge. The winner will earn 3 million tenge, while the runner up will receive 2 million tenge. 1 million tenge is set aside for the third place. Besides, the grand finale champions will defend the country’s colors at the World Street Workout Championship.