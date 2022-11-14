Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to host Syria talks Nov 22-23

14 November 2022, 16:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 19th regular international meeting on Syria in Astana format will take place in the capital city of Kazakhstan on November 22-23, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, the Government of Syria and Syrian opposition will take part in the meeting. The representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon an Iraq will attend it as observers.

The first-day agenda includes bilateral and trilateral consultations of the guarantor states, their negotiations with the Syrian parties, and the observers’ delegations, while the second day will proceed with consultations, a plenary session and a press conference.


