Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Kazakh capital to host Summit of CIS Heads of State Oct 14
10 October 2022, 18:40

Kazakh capital to host Summit of CIS Heads of State Oct 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the CIS Heads of State chaired by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take place on October 14 in the Kazakh capital as part of the country’s CIS presidency, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The CIS Summit is to become one of the key events as part of Kazakhstan’s CIS presidency. The heads of almost all CIS member countries are to gather for the first time since the pandemic,» said the Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov.

During the event, it is planned to discuss the current issues of cooperation within the CIS, consider and adopt a number of documents aimed at further development and strengthening of integration in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian areas as well as in security.

«In particular, in order to further strengthen interaction in the sphere of security the heads of state are to approve a program of cooperation against terrorism and extremism for 2023-25. There are plans to adopt a statement on the development of cooperation in culture given its special role in integration cooperation upon initiative of Kazakhstan,» added the spokesperson.


Related news
Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations
Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive