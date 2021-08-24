Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to host special needs children’s online art auction

    24 August 2021, 16:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Tomorrow Nur-Sultan will hold an online auction of paintings by children with special needs, Kazinform reports.

    The social and charitable arts initiative Ornek will organize the online auction on August 25 from 04:00 p.m. until 08:00 p.m. it will feature 10 paintings by 10 students of special needs school #2 of Nur-Sultan. Its aim is to raise KZT 1.5 mln to acquire educational facilities to develop objective-spatial awareness for 157 students of the school.

    It is open to all. Auction details are here.

    For more information visit project Instagram account.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

