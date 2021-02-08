Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to host Ski Festival

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 February 2021, 17:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Next Sunday the Central Park of Nur-Sultan will play a host to the Esil Winter Ski Festival, the city administration’s official website reads.

The annual ski festival will be held on February 14. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m.The participants of different age groups will run different distances such as 1,2,3 and 5 km.

The registration will be open on February 13, contact the following telephone number 8 707 913 91 38.

The event will be held with strict observance of all sanitary norms and requirements.


Sport   Nur-Sultan  
