Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

Kazakh capital to host regular High-Level Meeting on Syria Dec 10-11

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 November 2019, 17:59
Kazakh capital to host regular High-Level Meeting on Syria Dec 10-11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 10-11, the Kazakh capital will host the 14th regular High-Level Meeting on Syria, according to Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov, Kazinform reports.

«Delegations of guarantor states – Iran, Russia and Turkey, the Syrian Government and Armed Coalition are expected to join the meeting. High representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq will attend the meeting as well,» Aibek Smadyarov said.

The agenda of the meeting will include the following issues: the situation on the Syrian land with a focus on the provinces near the Euphrates River and the Daesh, confidence-building measures, including the release of hostages and search for missing people, boosting humanitarian assistance to Syria within the context of settlement of problems of refugees and internally displaced persons, the discussion of the relevant initiatives on holding an international conference, promotion of the political process in light of the launch of the constitutional committee.

«The 10th session of the Working Group on forcibly held persons with the participation of guarantor countries and UN experts, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross will be held on the sidelines of the meeting,» Smadyarov added. 
                    




                    
            
		                    


                                                                                Astana Syria talks  
                        
                    
 
                


                

                


                
News


                


                


    
 Read also 


    


            
        

            
        

            
        

            
        

            
    





                
                


                    
                    
                

                
                    
                    
                    
                    
                        
News Partner

                    

                    
                    

                    
                            


            

            

                

Popular



 



         
    


    

        

            
                Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
            
        

        

            Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
        

    


         
    


    

        

            
                Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
            
        

        

            Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
        

    


         
    


    

        

            
                Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
            
        

        

            Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
        

    


         
    


    

        

            
                Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
            
        

        

            Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
        

    


         
    


    

        

            
                Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
            
        

        

            Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
        

    


         
    


    

        

            
                Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
            
        

        

            Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
        

    


         
    


    

        

            
                Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
            
        

        

            Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
        

    


         
    


    

        

            
                Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
            
        

        

            Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
        

    


         
    


    

        

            
                UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
            
        

        

            UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty