    Kazakh capital to host Presidential Ball KAZGUU

    28 March 2023, 13:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Presidential Ball KAZGUU accompanied by a symphonic orchestra of the Kazakh National University of Arts has come on strong and embarked on a brand new level, Kazinform reports.

    Maqsut Narikbayev Unıversıty plays a host to the annual Presidential Ball KAZGUU at the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theatre. Its goal is spiritual development, aesthetic education of the younger generation within «the devotion to the society» program, as well as persevering philanthropists’ and charitable traditions.

    The event is purposed to promote contemporary world music, raise young people’s interest in classical music and dances, to form new traditions of leisure activities and entrainment events among youth.

    The ball is set to take place today, March 28 at 05:00 p.m. at the Kuanyshbayev Music Drama Theatre.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

