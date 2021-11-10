Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh capital to host Nur-Sultan Open Figure Skating Championships

    10 November 2021, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nur-Sultan Open Figure Skating Championships dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence is set to take place in the Kazakh capital between 15 and 19 November, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s administration.

    The event will be organized in line with the ISU requirements and judged by an international panel.

    The Nur-Sultan Open Figure Skating Championships will bring together young participants from the Kazakh capital and other parts of Kazakhstan. To date about 300 applications have already been submitted for the event.

    The event will be broadcast live via YouTube channel of the Nur-Sultan city administration.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Figure skating Nur-Sultan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued