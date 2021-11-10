Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to host Nur-Sultan Open Figure Skating Championships

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 November 2021, 07:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nur-Sultan Open Figure Skating Championships dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence is set to take place in the Kazakh capital between 15 and 19 November, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s administration.

The event will be organized in line with the ISU requirements and judged by an international panel.

The Nur-Sultan Open Figure Skating Championships will bring together young participants from the Kazakh capital and other parts of Kazakhstan. To date about 300 applications have already been submitted for the event.

The event will be broadcast live via YouTube channel of the Nur-Sultan city administration.


