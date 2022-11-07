Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria

    7 November 2022, 18:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Another round of the international meeting on Syria will take place in Astana at the close of November,» Kazakh MFA’s official representative Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

    Earlier he said that Iran will introduce a 14-day visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis. The Government of Iran starting from November 11, 2022 will introduce visa-free travel scheme for Kazakhstanis to boost and strengthen relations between the countries. It will let Kazakhstanis stay in the territory of Iran up to 14 days.


