Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakh capital to host IV Forum of Kazakh-language online content creators

    31 January 2020, 22:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 7, the city of Nur-Sultan will host the IV Forum of Kazakh-language online content creators QazForum-2020.

    The annual event brings together the best experts from the Kazakh-language media, journalists, bloggers and video bloggers as well as editors-in-chief of websites for exchanging professional experience and informal communication.

    This year, the Forum will focus on such issues as monetization of Kazakh-language online content, development of Kazakhstan’s media market. The programme of the Forum also includes master classes and trainings from the leading media experts.

    The event is initiated by the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan and is organized by the Kazakhstan Press Club.

    Representatives of online mass media, bloggers and video bloggers, media experts are invited to the event.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Mass media
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet