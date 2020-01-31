Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to host IV Forum of Kazakh-language online content creators

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 January 2020, 22:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 7, the city of Nur-Sultan will host the IV Forum of Kazakh-language online content creators QazForum-2020.

The annual event brings together the best experts from the Kazakh-language media, journalists, bloggers and video bloggers as well as editors-in-chief of websites for exchanging professional experience and informal communication.

This year, the Forum will focus on such issues as monetization of Kazakh-language online content, development of Kazakhstan’s media market. The programme of the Forum also includes master classes and trainings from the leading media experts.

The event is initiated by the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan and is organized by the Kazakhstan Press Club.

Representatives of online mass media, bloggers and video bloggers, media experts are invited to the event.


