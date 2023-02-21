Kazakh capital to host ITF Women’s World Tennis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is going to host the international women's ITF World Tennis Tour series tournaments BeeTV 40 Women's and BeeTV 60 Women's from February 27 to March 12, 2023. The event's total prize fund is $100,000, Kazinform has learned from the KTF press office.

Japanese Moyuka Uchijima (WTA 120), winner of nine Grand Slam tournaments in doubles French Kristina Mladenovic (WTA 150), Russian Anastasia Zakharova (WTA 166), Romanian Irina-Maria Bara (WTA 197), Serbian Natalya Stefanovich (WTA 221) and others are expected to come to Astana for the event.

Those to represent Kazakhstan are Anna Danilina, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Gozal Aynitdinova, Aruzhan Sagandykova, Dana Baidaulet, Zhanel Rustemova and others.

The ITF World Tennis Tour women's tournaments include six categories with funds $15,000, $25,000, $40,000, $60,000, $80,000 and $100,000. The tournament in Astana will be in the third and fourth categories.

The matches will be aired live on Qazsport TV channel and Insport in Bee TV sports section.

Photo: sports.kz