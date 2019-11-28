Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Fellow nationals

Kazakh capital to host Int’l Forum «Otandastar»  in 2020

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 November 2019, 12:09
Kazakh capital to host Int’l Forum «Otandastar»  in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Forum «Otandastar» (Fellow Nationals) is set to take place in the Kazakh capital in April next year, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev revealed Thursday, Kazinform reports.

«We are planning to hold the International Forum «Otandastar» next April. Important issues are expected to be raised during the forum,» Kusherbayev said at a roundtable for representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in the capital city.

He reminded that over the years of independence over 1 million Kazakhs had returned to their historic motherland.

Kazakh diaspora abroad  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
June 15. Today's Birthdays
June 15. Today's Birthdays