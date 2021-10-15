Kazakh capital to host int’l figure skating tournament in memory of Denis Ten

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan will host an international figure skating tournament in memory of Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova revealed Friday that the grandiose event in memory of late Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten will take place in the Kazakh capital.

Initially, according to Minister Raimkulova, the event was scheduled to take place last year, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her words, Denis Ten was one of the brightest athletes in Kazakhstan and managed to achieve a lot during his short lifespan.

The Denis Ten Memorial Challenge will be held at the Barys Arena on October 28-31. It will be organized by the Denis Ten Fund with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Olympic Committee and the Nur-Sultan city administration. It will bring together 100 athletes from 20 countries of the world.