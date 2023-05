Kazakh capital to host IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2024

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At its official meeting held in Tashkent the IBA Board of Directors took the decision to hold the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

The total prize fund will make 4.8 million US dollars, while the boxers will earn 200,000 US dollars for the first place.