Kazakh capital to host first-ever ATP Tour 500 tournament in October

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan’s capital city, will play host to its first-ever ATP Tour 500 tournament on 1–9 October 2022, following a decision by the ATP to relocate the China Open from Beijing, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The ATP 500, which is the third-highest tier of men’s tennis tournament after the Grand Slams and the ATP Masters 1000, will take place at the National Tennis Centre in Nur-Sultan, which has 24 all-weather courts in a park setting with picturesque views of the Esil River.

«I am delighted that the ATP has entrusted Kazakhstan with the privilege of hosting this prestigious international tennis event. The ATP’s decision to approach us as the priority candidate to host an ATP Tour 500 tournament further affirms that we chose the right strategy in using global best practices to develop tennis in Kazakhstan», said Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation and Vice-President of the International Tennis Federation.

The Tour’s high-profile status means that the Astana Open can expect a strong roster of participants, including some of the world’s top ten players.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who is the world No.1, has already announced that he will play at the Astana Open. Medvedev has won the US Open and has been a finalist in three more Grand Slam tournaments; he also took home the trophy at the ATP Finals in 2020.

«Back in 2020, Kazakhstan was given a one-year licence to expand playing opportunities and explore new markets for professional tennis, and we hosted two ATP 250 tournaments, in 2020 and 2021. Two years later, we earned the right to host an ATP 500 tournament. It’s noteworthy that this tournament is taking place in a milestone year for us: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina was outstanding in winning her first Wimbledon championship – a historic victory for the country – and the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation is marking its 30th anniversary this year as well», Utemuratov added.

About the ATP

As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.



